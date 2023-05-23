Letters

Day Treatment

By Marie Browne, S.B.
Tue May 23, 2023 | 8:55am

I read the article about the programs to aid unhoused people in Santa Barbara. Great work; I recall S.B.’s mental-health program from years ago called Day Treatment. It was addressing some of these problems.

I am retired now, but I worked at that time in a California state program of vocational rehabilitation. I was one of the counselors who worked with people with mental-health problems. We set up on-the-job programs with the city and with nonprofit organizations. That was very successful.

I imagine an expanded Day Treatment approach would be a beneficial adjunct to the other ideas.

