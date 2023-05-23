Los Olivos Kicks Off Summer with Fine Jazz and Good Eats

If you’re a cool cat who’s a fan of world-class jazz and local eats, consider attending the annual Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival. Put on by the Los Olivos Rotary Club, the event celebrates Los Olivos and its history, with delicious olive-themed foods and products taking center stage as olives were the agricultural crop that gave the city its name. Paired with the experience of live jazz music by professional musicians, the fun-filled event will kick off the summer with an afternoon of delectable dishes and smooth jazz.

Denise Donatelli will perform at the The Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival on June 10. | Photo: Courtesy

“The Santa Ynez Valley is becoming known as a ‘foodie’ destination, and this festival gives people a chance to discover what local amateur chefs are cooking,” said founding member and past Los Olivos Rotary Club president Jim Lohnas. “And of course, the wines of the Valley speak for themselves.”

In addition to the olive-themed dishes prepared by local chefs, the festival will also be serving drinks from more than 25 local wineries, including Beckmen Vineyards, Kaena Wine Company, and Tierra y Vino. While you sip on wine and sample local olive products, Grammy-nominated jazz singer Denise Donatelli will be singin’ and swingin’ with the L.A. “A” Band throughout the event.

The Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival is coming back on June 10. | Photo: Courtesy

“Jazz music is the only music genre that is completely native to the U.S.,” said Lohnas about why jazz is an integral part of the event. “We were looking for a music genre to accompany the chill experience of enjoying great food, wine, and olives in the bucolic setting that is Los Olivos and the Santa Ynez Valley. World-class jazz just fits.”

As “the little club that can and does,” Los Olivos Rotary Club has raised more than $500,000 over the last 16 years for both national and international charitable projects including meals for local seniors and veterans, scholarships for students, home construction in Guatemala, and humanitarian relief for Ukraine. All proceeds from the upcoming Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival will go toward funding Los Olivos Rotary Club’s community service projects.

The festival will take place on June 10 from 1-4 p.m. in Downtown Los Olivos at Lavinia Campbell Park. Tickets and more information can be found at jazzandolivefestival.org.