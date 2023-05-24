Animals First at S.B. Humane

On behalf of RESQCATS of Santa Barbara, I am writing in response to the negative advertisement that was in published in the Independent last week about Santa Barbara Humane.

I have had the honor of working with Santa Barbara Humane for 26 years and have the utmost respect for staff and the outstanding job they do for the animals in Santa Barbara County. I have heard it more than once from the director, Kerri Burns, “What can we do to help?” It’s about the animals first, and those of us who have the opportunity to work with Santa Barbara Humane are all on the same page.

It is imperative that all the organizations work together for the sake of the animals, and Santa Barbara Humane is an excellent example of encouraging all of us to do so. In order to do so, we must be focused on the positive and not the negative from adversaries that come across our path.

Santa Barbara Humane, keep up the good work and know you have a huge positive impact on our community.