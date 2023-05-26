Briefs

Power Outage at La Cumbre Area

Cause as Yet Undetermined

Credit: SoCal Edison
Fri May 26, 2023 | 5:29pm

Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre area is out of power at the moment, an outage that began around 3:55 p.m., according to SoCal Edison. Roughly 2,584 customers were affected initially by the power outage. Edison’s outage center states the power would be restored by 4:55 p.m., with a field investigator determining the cause.

Edison’s outage status page can be found here, which shows a map of outages around the utility’s service area, including the one at La Cumbre and State.

By about 5:30 p.m., the number of customers without power was reduced to 440 as troublemen on the scene switched circuits over, trying to isolate the root cause of the outage, said Edison spokesperson Ben Gallagher. No time estimate for full restoration is available.

