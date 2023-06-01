Santa Barbara Land Trust Invites Community to ‘Discover Outside’ This Summer

A new summer series brought by the Santa Barbara Land Trust, “Discover Outside,” is bringing the great outdoors to the community through 11 days of hikes, learning, and activities. The Land Trust has worked to protect and restore the county’s land since 1985, and the nonprofit is ready to bring the public in on conservation. From June 1-11, they’ll be hosting ways for individuals and families to thoughtfully engage with the environment.

Credit: Courtesy

As the Santa Barbara Land Trust grew in recent years, so did its members’ desire to expand public access and increase environmental education. “This is our time to engage the community and instill a love for the landscapes of Santa Barbara County and a desire to be part of taking care of them” said Carrie Mullen, development and communications director for the trust.

The programs open Thursday evening at the Marjorie Luke Theatre with a screening of a documentary about restoring the upper Devereux Slough. “Bringing Back Our Wetland” sets the tone on environmental stewardship. “Our entire community can come together and be beautiful, productive, and enjoyable,” said Mullen.

Hoping to bring their message to all the different communities of Santa Barbara, the trust focused on making the series accessible and wide-ranging. The events are all free, most with no registration necessary, and don’t require special gear or clothing. “We wanted to remove all barriers,” said Mullen. From guided hikes with “Land Trust Treks” through the Arroyo Hondo preserve, to a live-streamed kids’ cooking class hosted by the Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, the series provides a diverse group of ways to connect with and support the nature of Santa Barbara.

The series is full of partnerships with community organizations and businesses, UCSB, McConnell’s Ice Cream, Santa Barbara Public Library, and Heal the Ocean, to name a few. “I’m just really proud and grateful for the range of partners we have participating and their contributions.” says Mullen. For a full calendar of events visit sblandtrust.org.