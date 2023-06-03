A Matter of Design

In reference to your article of “Santa Barbara’s First Builders Remedy Project,” a few comments:

1. I am very concerned about getting the “affordable housing” we need, and I am supportive of all the efforts to solve this issue.

2. However, as an architect who covets our city’s architectural heritage, I care what these buildings look like. As to this proposed development represented in the article’s rendering, I would say that the designer, whoever it is, needs to be replaced. This developer needs to hire an architect who understands proportions and use of Mediterranean architectural elements in their proper context. The problem of Objective Design Standard is that they can be misused.

3. The city’s needs to move forward with an ordinance to limit the size of roof decks, particularly those that can be used as party decks.

4. The concentration of our efforts should be directed toward the building, which will probably be here longer than the personalities currently involved.

Finally, thank you to State Senators Wiener and Wieckowski for passing bills that take away all local control and making one solution to fit the entire state. As Senator Wieckowski told us on visit here, he doesn’t care what these buildings look like. He would rather have a Home Depot kit of parts.