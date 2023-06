More Like This

I have read few more cogent and appropriate suggestions than that of Brian Sarvis to rename Los Padres National Forest for the magnificent bird that so well defines this area. And he is particularly correct in noting that we do a disservice whenever we name places after people.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.