Roo is all about wagging tails, wet kisses, and being your ultimate cuddle buddy. Even though he’s a big guy, he believes he’s a lap dog at heart.

Roo has impressive leash skills and gets along with other dogs. He’ll be the best walking partner you could ever dream of! Whether you’re taking a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood to get a pup cup from Starbucks or going on an epic hike, he’ll be right by your side, tail wagging with excitement, and ears flopping happily.

Roo would love a forever home with a family who understands his zest for life and can give him all the attention and care he deserves. A spacious yard would be a bonus and if kids are part of the picture, 10 or older is best because sometimes Roo gets excited and doesn’t want to knock down the little ones. He’ll be at his happiest when he receive lots of mental and physical stimulation through playtime, training, and regular exercise. Let’s make each other’s lives brighter!

If you’re interested in adopting Roo, and want to add an adorable big-eared buddy to your life, please reach out to SYV Humane/DAWG (805) 688-8224.