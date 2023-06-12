PATH SANTA BARBARA HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL ‘A TOAST TO HOME’ FUNDRAISER AT SUNSTONE WINERY

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA— A Toast to Home was held on Saturday, June 3rd at the stunning Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez. A Toast to Home featured outstanding Sunstone wines, delectable regional fare, and an inspirational program about PATH’s lifesaving work. A VIP experience included an exclusive grape stomping experience at the winery.

We were honored to welcome several elected leaders to the event, including Assemblymember Gregg Hart, County Supervisor Das Williams, Santa Barbara City Councilmembers Michael Jordan and Oscar Gutierrez and a representative from the Office of State Senator Monique Limón.

PATH works to end homelessness by providing housing services, street outreach, mental health services, employment support, and much more. All proceeds from the fundraiser go towards supportive services for our neighbor’s experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara. This event helps PATH provide more resources to those who need a safe and stable place to call home.

Assemblymember Gregg Hart shared, “PATH’s work is vital to ending homelessness in Santa Barbara County. I am proud to work alongside them at the state level to build a stronger social safety net and ensure we make housing more affordable in our region. It will take all of us working together at all levels of government and with the community to truly end the crisis of our time.”

Partnering with county and city agencies, PATH has 100 interim beds where individuals can find respite from the streets while working towards securing permanent homes and achieving self-sufficiency. We also open our doors during inclement weather and provide temporary beds to unsheltered individuals.

Last year, PATH Santa Barbara provided services to over 1,000 people, including 65 people whose homelessness was ended. Since 2015, over 2,100 people in Santa Barbara have made it home thanks to PATH.

One unique approach Santa Barbara has adopted to end homelessness in the region is through its scattered site permanent supportive housing program. This program helps connect individuals experiencing homelessness to private market apartments and integrate them into new communities where they can live and thrive.

Support from our sponsors is critical in helping us achieve our fundraising goals and making a meaningful impact in the lives of those experiencing homelessness. Our generous sponsors included Sunstone Winery, Cottage Health, State Farm – Agent Nancy Fiore, SBCC Foundation, & Meg and Daniel Burnham.

About PATH

Founded in 1984, PATH’s mission is to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities. PATH does this by providing supportive services and building affordable and supportive housing across the state. With staff in 150 cities across California, PATH provides supportive services including case management, street outreach, interim housing, housing navigation, employment assistance, mental health care resources, Veteran services, and substance use treatment linkages to 25,000 individuals each year.

For more information, please contact Tyler Renner at (619)712-9121.