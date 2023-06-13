Goleta Solid Waste Rate Increase Begins July 1

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, June 13, 2023 – Starting in July, you will see your Solid Waste Collection Rates charged by MarBorg Industries for franchise residential and commercial waste collection services in the city of Goleta increase. Effective July 1, 2023, collection rates will go up 5.95%.

This is an annual increase due to:

Increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI)

County of Santa Barbara’s tipping fees at the Tajiguas landfill and ReSource Center



Rate increases due to CPI and Santa Barbara County tipping fees are allowed as part of the City’s franchise agreement with MarBorg. The Goleta City Council approved the collection rate increase at its meeting on June 6, 2023. A recording of the meeting is available here: https://tinyurl.com/ybs8frww.

The rate increase allows MarBorg to continue providing efficient solid waste and recyclables collection services to the City of Goleta. In addition to solid waste collection, services include collection of green waste, recyclables, and commercial food waste, which are all recycled or reused. MarBorg services also include free residential household hazardous waste drop off, free bulky items pickups, textiles recycling, unlimited free electronics pickups and recycling, and many other programs. The revenue generated by the rate increase will help MarBorg to cover the increasing costs of collection, transport, processing, recycling, and disposal of materials.

The new rates are listed below and become effective on July 1, 2023. For the full rate sheet go to https://tinyurl.com/5n84yraa.