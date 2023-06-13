Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara Welcomes Carey Bradshaw as New Executive Director

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Carey Bradshaw

Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals through the healing power of therapy dogs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carey Bradshaw as its new Executive Director. With a passion for animal-assisted therapy and extensive experience in corporate management, Bradshaw brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of knowledge to the organization.

Bradshaw joins Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara after nine years as a member of the Board of Directors and as a volunteer. Bradshaw’s background is in corporate management and organizational development. Her expertise in program development, strategic planning, and community engagement will be instrumental in expanding the organization’s reach and impact.

“Carey will be a wonderful asset to the organization” said Karen Lee Stevens, Founder of Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara. “She has extensive experience, a passion for the work, and strong community relations that will take the organization to the next level.” As Executive Director, Bradshaw will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara’s operations, including fundraising, program development, volunteer coordination, and community outreach. She will work closely with the board of directors, staff, volunteers, and community partners to ensure the organization continues to provide top-quality animal-assisted therapy services to those in need.

“I am honored to join Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara and lead this incredible organization,” said Carey Bradshaw. “Therapy dogs have a remarkable ability to provide comfort, support, and healing to individuals of all ages. I am excited to work alongside the dedicated team at Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara to expand our reach and make a meaningful difference in the lives of even more people in our community.”

Under Bradshaw’s leadership, Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara aims to launch new programs that cater to specific populations, such as children with special needs, seniors in assisted living facilities, and veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. She plans to collaborate with local schools and community organizations to further integrate therapy dogs into the care and support services available in Santa Barbara.

About Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara: Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of individuals in the Santa Barbara community with the assistance of trained and certified therapy dog teams, who provides comfort, support, and companionship to individuals in schools, nursing homes, and other community organizations. For more information, please visit www.therapydogssb.org.