Truffles, Delilah, Panda, Bam-Bam, Crookshanks, Sissy and Lucy 

From left to right: Truffles, Delilah, Panda and Bam-Bam!

Credit: Courtesy

JUST ARRIVED AT THE MONTECITO PET SHOP ON THE MESA! Truffles and Delilah are both female and Panda and Bam-Bam are both male. These kitties have had a vet exam and have been tested for Felv/FIV. They are wormed, had their first FVRCP vaccination and are spayed/neutered and micro-chipped.

They can be adopted through RESQCATS at The Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa at 2020 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara 93109.

Adoption hour are everyday from 10-5 and we kindly ask that the adoption fee be in cash or a check so that every penny goes to the cats at RESQCATS and not to credit card fees.

Crookshanks

Credit: Courtesy

Crookshanks is a three-year-old orange and white male cat. He was a neighborhood cat who came to us after he started looking a little rough. Our medical team has perked him up and he’s happy to be an indoor cat now.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Sissy

This playful, little 5 month old Yorkie/Pomeranian/Miniature Pinscher mix pup will melt your heart. Sissy captivates everyone she meets, with her puppy kisses and gentle personality. She will make a wonderful companion for someone looking for a best friend. She is small enough to take everywhere and loves being near her human. She is graceful, curious and an absolute joy.

Lucy

This super friendly little 1 year old Bulldog/Pug mix is such a love bug! You will be hard pressed not to find her with her tail wagging. She is such a happy go lucky kind of gal! Lucy would make a great addition to any home. She is fully vaccinated, Spayed, crate trained, well mannered and house broken. She loves adventures in the car or walks on the leash.

Sissy and Lucy can be adopted at Spark Animal Rescue. Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118