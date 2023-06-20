Community Invited To Fourth Of July Family Fun Day

More Like This

LOMPOC, CA, June 20, 2023 – The City of Lompoc invites the community to a Fourth of July Family Fun Day with free admission at Ryon Park. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, there will be a patriotic bike parade that starts at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building and ends at Ryon Park, with a limited number of bike helmets being given away to children. Starting at 12 p.m., the public can enjoy live music from The Fossils along with food trucks, inflatables, face painting and more. Fireworks, smoking, vaping and alcohol consumption will not be permitted at the event. Pets are welcome but must be leashed. Community members with questions regarding the Fourth of July Family Fun Day should contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at: (805) 875-8100.

