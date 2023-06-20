Killer Project on Milpas

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Santa Barbara City Council:

“It is the perfect location for housing,” Planning Commissioner and former mayor Sheila Lodge said. “I am glad to see it happening.” If you really believe that 335 South Milpas is “the perfect location for housing,” then you are grossly uninformed or you are losing it.

This is one of the most unhealthy locations for a housing project in Santa Barbara!

I discussed this subject on my show, “Ernie Salomon Live,” many times.

The proposal for 335 South Milpas is another deadly housing project for the working class that is much too close to US 101. It will add to tenants’ illnesses. If this is built, the Planning Commission is going to continue to literately throw more working people under cars, trucks, and, yes, buses.

This proposed project is less than 500 feet from the 101 and its most heavily congested lanes in all of the South Coast. A more deadly low-paid tenant housing site would be difficult to find in Santa Barbara.

The increase of asthma is sky rocketing among both adults and children who live near freeways. Many of these people are Mexicans/Hispanics, who cannot afford environmentally safe housing.

If you approve this killer project, the approval should contain a clause mandating that all of you and your children live there. I know that you will jump at the chance to be made ill and possibly die from exhaust matter! The worst is diesel soot that sticks to the lungs!

This is what health professionals and the State of California say:

“Freeway pollution travels farther than we thought. Avoid sites within 500 feet of a freeway, where California air quality regulators warn against building — or even 1,000 feet. That’s where traffic pollution is generally highest, along with rates of asthma, cancer, heart attacks, strokes, reduced lung function, pre-term births and a growing list of other health problems.”

If you approve this killer project, all of you have no shame!