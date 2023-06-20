Sidewalk Vending in Santa Barbara: City Takes Proactive Measures to Ensure Community Health and Safety

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 20, 2023

The City of Santa Barbara is committed to ensuring the health and safety of the community and overseeing and enforcing ordinances that facilitate that overarching goal. In response to the growing concerns regarding public safety and the well-being of local businesses, the City is implementing a series of proactive measures to address fire code violations, health and safety concerns, and improve working conditions for sidewalk vendors. The City recognizes the importance of maintaining a safe and thriving community for all of its residents and visitors.

The City Administrator initiated a Sidewalk Vending Task Force in early May 2023. This Task Force includes representation from across City Departments and focuses primarily on education and outreach to facilitate permitted and lawful sidewalk vending. Prior to 2019, most sidewalk vending was prohibited in the City of Santa Barbara, but this changed because of State law, (Senate Bill 946) the Safe Sidewalk Vending Act.

As part of this Task Force, an Enforcement Team is addressing the more egregious and dangerous vendors that have been operating without a business license, proper health certifications, and seller’s permits. This Team includes County Public Health, City Fire, and Police (to ensure the safety of the team). County Public Health is enforcing food safety and handling violations. Large outdoor restaurant-style vendors have been identified as a primary concern. Simply put, large open flames, propane tanks and grease create a dangerous situation that could escalate at a moment’s notice – requiring first responders to step in, resulting in severe injury or a fatality. The lack of adequate food handling, including hand washing stations, is another area of concern that compromises public health and safety.

Working with the City Attorney’s Office, City Fire is enforcing violations of the Fire Code for mobile food operations using open flames in a public right-of-way. The criminal investigations relating to the fire code violations are being led by the Fire Department. Two investigations have been initiated to date, and subsequently the City Attorney’s Office has filed two cases. This is the strongest enforcement tool that we have available to us to protect public health and safety.

The City Task Force continues to work with smaller, local vendors to educate them on how to become licensed, permitted, and compliant.

In light of these efforts, the City encourages both its residents and visitors to support licensed and permitted vendors. By doing so, they not only contribute to the welfare of the community, but also extend their support to local businesses and local families who rely on their patronage. Our local businesses are the backbone of Santa Barbara, and the City will continue to partner with them in creating a pathway for compliant and safe operations.

The next community meeting on Sidewalk Vending is scheduled for Monday, June 26 at Casa Azteca (1433 State Street) at 6 p.m. Hosted by the Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the City invites all stakeholders to attend and participate in the discussions that will shape the future of public safety and local business operations.

More information on the City of Santa Barbara Sidewalk Vending Program is available here: https://santabarbaraca.gov/business/business-licenses/sidewalk-vending.