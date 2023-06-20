Summer Solstice Parade – Street Closure & Traffic Advisory

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 20, 2023

Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice parade will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Due to the closure of State Street, the parade will occur on Santa Barbara Street, between East Cota Street and East Micheltorena Street.

Partial road closures around the Summer Solstice workshop (631 Garden Street) will begin around 7:00 am.

Complete street closures of the 9 blocks of Santa Barbara Street (between East Cota & East Micheltorena Street), as well as east/west cross traffic for those 9 blocks, will be diverted either onto Anacapa Street or Garden Street between 11:00 am to 3:00 pm (estimated conclusion of the event). Santa Barbara Street will not be accessible to vehicles during this time.

Temporary no parking along the parade route (Santa Barbara Street and other adjoining cross streets) will be enforced. Vehicles parked within the no parking zone during the posted no parking times could be issued a citation and/or towed. No parking signs have been posted on the impacted streets.

Expect traffic delays in this area during that time. Please plan accordingly to accommodate for this event.

FLOAT STAGING AREA: CLOSED AT 7:00 AM

600 Garden St (between Cota & Ortega)

FORMING AREA: CLOSED AT 8:00 AM

100 & 200 E. Ortega (between Garden & Anacapa)

SANTA BARBARA ST.: CLOSED AT 10:00 AM

PARADE ROUTE: CLOSED AT 11:00 AM

(Santa Barbara St. & East/West Adjoining Roads)

PARADE START TIME: 12:00 PM

PARADE ROUTE : NORTH ON SANTA BARBARA STREET

From Ortega St. to Sola/Micheltorena St.

Parade disbands on Santa Barbara and uses Alameda Park