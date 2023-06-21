Pickleball
It happened some fifty years ago today
It was a wet and dreary day on Bainbridge Island
The kids were bored and wanted to play
A dirty driveway promised dry land
There were ping pong paddles, a whiffle ball
And a badminton net at least a yard tall
You kids go at it and leave us some adult time …
… What is all that laughter and commotion?
What is happening here, Mr. Lyme?
Clearly it requires adult supervision
This is a promising activity if we can agree on rules
The ball should bounce before first strike
There must be a no kill-zone during net duels
Can we agree upon a scoring scheme we like?
Proper paddles were soon the norm
And that’s how the pickleball craze was born