It happened some fifty years ago today It was a wet and dreary day on Bainbridge Island The kids were bored and wanted to play A dirty driveway promised dry land There were ping pong paddles, a whiffle ball And a badminton net at least a yard tall You kids go at it and leave us some adult time … … What is all that laughter and commotion? What is happening here, Mr. Lyme? Clearly it requires adult supervision This is a promising activity if we can agree on rules The ball should bounce before first strike There must be a no kill-zone during net duels Can we agree upon a scoring scheme we like? Proper paddles were soon the norm And that’s how the pickleball craze was born

