Highway 1/State Route 246 Closure in Lompoc for Annual Flower Festival Parade This Weekend

By Caltrans
Thu Jun 22, 2023 | 5:51pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY– The public will encounter road closures for the Lompoc Valley Annual Flower Festival Parade on Saturday, June 24 from 5:00 am to 2:00 pm in the following locations:

  • Highway 1 (H Street) will be closed to through traffic from North Avenue to F Street.
  • State Route 246 (Ocean Avenue) will be closed to through traffic from F Street to R Street.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of this road closure.

Fri Jun 23, 2023 | 01:46am
https://www.independent.com/2023/06/22/highway-1-state-route-246-closure-in-lompoc-for-annual-flower-festival-parade-this-weekend/

