Highway 1/State Route 246 Closure in Lompoc for Annual Flower Festival Parade This Weekend
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY– The public will encounter road closures for the Lompoc Valley Annual Flower Festival Parade on Saturday, June 24 from 5:00 am to 2:00 pm in the following locations:
- Highway 1 (H Street) will be closed to through traffic from North Avenue to F Street.
- State Route 246 (Ocean Avenue) will be closed to through traffic from F Street to R Street.
Signage will be in place notifying the public of this road closure.
Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.
CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov
Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/