Highway 1/State Route 246 Closure in Lompoc for Annual Flower Festival Parade This Weekend

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY– The public will encounter road closures for the Lompoc Valley Annual Flower Festival Parade on Saturday, June 24 from 5:00 am to 2:00 pm in the following locations:

Highway 1 (H Street) will be closed to through traffic from North Avenue to F Street.

State Route 246 (Ocean Avenue) will be closed to through traffic from F Street to R Street.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of this road closure.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/