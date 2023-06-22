Sylvester, Boy-Boy and Hot Shot

Sylvester

My name is Sylvester, and I am a two-year-old Domestic Shorthair cat. While I may be named after a mischievous cartoon character, I am the farthest thing from a troublemaker. I am very easygoing and mellow. I spend most of my day napping on my tower or people-watching out my window. I am independent and would make an excellent cat for anyone who works long hours or has a busy day-to-day schedule. Then at the end of a long day, we can curl up on the couch together to binge your favorite TV show!

My ideal home is a quiet one because loud noises scare me sometimes. The outdoors can be too scary for me, so an indoor-only home is preferred, please! I wouldn’t mind sharing my home with another friendly cat, but I am FIV+. The shelter staff would love to talk with you more about what that means and how you would go about introducing me to your home! Don’t worry! It doesn’t keep me from living my best life. It is just something to be aware of. You can come visit me at the Santa Maria campus.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Boy-Boy

If you want a guinea-pig with extravagant good-looks and a great personality then Boy-Boy is for you! He is also friendly, relaxed, and confident. Boy-Boy has the swirly locks of the Abyssinian breed of guinea-pig. His coloring is a lovely reddish-brown and white with dark, expressive eyes. Come to BUNS and let him charm you in person!

Hotshot

This little fellow is a silver martin breed of rabbit. Hotshot is the “whole package!” He is sweet-tempered, has beautiful litter habits, and is smallish with dashing good looks. He is also very social and active, but not “overactive.” He would be a perfect house-rabbit for a first-time bunny adopter or for the very bunny-wise adopter.

All BUNS rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. Come meet them and also our large and varied selection of guinea pigs at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m.and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. To see photos of our other adoptable guineas and bunnies go to www.bunssb.org. Call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.