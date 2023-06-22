Water Main Break on the 3800 Block of State Street

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City’s Public Works Department is working diligently to repair a water main break that occurred this morning (Thursday, June 22) at 3868 State Street, near the cross street of North La Cumbre Road.

While crews are repairing the water main, the 3800 block of State Street and the 100-200 blocks of North Hope will not receive water services.

The northbound lanes on upper State Street, between Hope Street and La Cumbre, are closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles. City crews will monitor the traffic flow around the area.

Service is anticipated to be restored later this afternoon, (Thursday).

Some of the known businesses impacted at this time include Target, The Best Western Hotel, Cottage Health Urgent Care, Wells Fargo, as well as The Marc and Grace Village Apartments.

We appreciate your patience during this inconvenience. The City will update their Nextdoor page and social media channels with updates as information is made available.

Please contact (805) 564-5413 with any questions or to report an issue.