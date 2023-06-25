Herd of Sheep Tend Mission Historical Park

Across the street from the Old Mission on Saturday, where the Santa Barbara Lavender Festival had drawn a crowd, was a more bucolic scene as a herd from Cuyama Lamb were peacefully cropping Mission Historical Park.

About 100 sheep and lambs grazed beneath the oak trees, and a few butted heads or frisked along the walking trails normally occupied by humans and their dogs on a sunny day. An electric fence holds the herd within the grazing area, which can shock the unwary who lean in for a good view or photograph.

The sheep, who never stay in one location for long, were brought in on June 20 by the City of Santa Barbara for intensive grazing to keep fire dangers down. The abundant rains from the past winter produced tall grasses which are already drying to straw. The herd sheared Franceschi and Hale parks earlier this month, with Parma and Laurel Canyon parks still on their itinerary. The city posts location information @sbparksandrec.