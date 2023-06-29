Cars and Bikes

I lived in Santa Barbara in the 1960s and 1970s and still visit. Regarding the downtown plan, it seems dangerous to have bicyclists in one car lane and cars in another single lane. If a car crosses over, the damage to riders is considerable, and it seems we are seeing more of these senseless accidents with the amount of fentanyl on the street and possibilities for loss of consciousness. To erect a barrier between would be unsightly.

The traditional course of bike lane adjacent to flow of traffic is safest, in my opinion. Even one accident would be unacceptable and life changing for the victims.