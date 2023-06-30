Stump and Oreo

Stumpy (aka Stumpy) | Credit: Courtesy

Stump aka Stumpy, is a super social Bulldog mix! He loves belly rubs and going out on field trips to meet new people. He is about 2 years old and 56 lbs. If you are looking to be smothered with love, Stump is the dog for you. Stump is waiting for the right person or family to come to adopt him and be his best friend for life!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Stump and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Oreo | Credit: Courtesy

Oreo is your typical black and white tuxedo kitten, but he has a lot more going for him that his “black tie” attire. He is a fun-loving kitten who has no fear and is about as lovable as kittens come. He is playful, but sweet and the joy he will bring to his adopter is immeasurable.

He was born to a semi-feral mom, but in a kind lady’s home so he has only known human kindness since his very first day. He arrived at RESQCATS with six siblings at just four weeks old and we continued the nurturing and love the lady had begun. Oreo has had a vet exam and is tested for Felv/FIV. He is also wormed and had his first two FVRCP vaccinations. He is neutered and micro-chipped, too.

We would love for you to meet him. Oreo can be adopted through RESQCATS at The Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa at 2020 Cliff Drive; Santa Barbara. The number for the shop is (805)965-6780. We kindly ask, if possible, that the adoption donation be in cash or a check…all those credit card fees add up!

Oreo has two siblings, Licorice and Blotches if your heart is open to two…or three!