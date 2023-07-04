Lompoc Readers Blast Past the Summer Challenge

“Lompoc Library’s Summer Reading Challenge is off to a tremendous start!” enthused Sarah Bleyl, who is the library’s director. The goal for June was a collective reading time of 100,000 minutes among the library’s patrons, and by the end of the month, they’d blown past that and achieved 134,485 minutes.

Racking up the minutes went beyond reading books. Audiobooks counted, and readers created reviews, drawings, poems, emojis, photographs, and texts to add their thoughts about what they’d read. Little awards were given in the form of badges, as well as a chance to participate in weekly prizes and drawings for grand prizes.

Along with the reading program, in which patrons of all ages participate, the library also offers lunch from 1-2 p.m., Mondays through Fridays for youth and teens through July 14. “Plus we have fabulous free activities for the whole family to participate this summer,” said Bleyl.

With the old target in the dust, the library has now doubled its ambition and set a new goal of 200,000 minutes. The challenge ends on July 31. For more, visit Lompoc Library’s Reading Challenges page, or the main library at 501 East North Avenue, the Vandenberg Village branch at 3755 Constellation Road, or the Charlotte’s Web Mobile Children’s Library, whose schedule can be found here at the library’s Facebook page.