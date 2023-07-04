Update from Roller Hockey and Roller Derby

Personally, and on behalf of our organizations, we regret and apologize for recent statements regarding Earl Warren Showgrounds management.

We have been partners with the Showgrounds since 1998. The Showgrounds supported us through the pandemic when we could not skate.

We have been communicating with Showgrounds CEO Ben Sprague and Rosie Miranda to work together to move in a positive direction so that our community can continue to enjoy activities at the rink.

We look forward to continuing together under new rink leadership.

Signed,

Keith Severson, Former President, Santa Barbara Roller Hockey, now Earl Warren Arena Sports

Joan Vignocchi, S.B. Roller Hockey

James Jefferson, Treasurer , S.B. Roller Hockey

Kirk Grier, Former President, S.B. Roller Hockey

Mike Wilson, VP, S.B. Roller Hockey

Kimberly Colvin, President, Mission City Roller Derby