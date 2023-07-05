Get Ready for Goleta’s Dam Dinner on Saturday, August 19

Come for the Views and Stay for the Fun!

GOLETA, CA, July 5, 2023 – A favorite local event, the Goleta Dam Dinner is set for Saturday, August 19, 2023. Its popularity has grown over the years, so we are adding an extra hour of fun! Bring your friends and family and join us at the scenic Lake Los Carneros Dam from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Watch this video invite in English (https://youtu.be/0ERI5zReyLU) and Spanish (https://youtu.be/0q5zcYgOJxU) for more info.

The Goleta Dam Dinner is a free community event bringing together friends and neighbors. Tables and chairs are set up by the dam with breathtaking views of Lake Los Carneros and the mountains. Attendees can bring their own picnic dinner and beverages or purchase food at the event.

Local bluegrass music group, the Salt Martians, will be performing once again. Other highlights include facepainting for the kids and 2023 Dam Dinner t-shirts for sale.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “What I really love about the Dam Dinner is that there’s no agenda. It’s just breaking bread with your neighbors and sharing time with your community.”

You can enter the Dam Dinner off N. La Patera Lane or Stow House at 304 N. Los Carneros Road. Wear walking shoes and bring a jacket in case it gets windy.

Please do not bring pets, service animals are allowed.

Goleta’s Dam Dinner is organized by the City of Goleta and Goleta Valley Historical Society with special thanks to Big Hammer Lures, Creekside Restaurant & Bar, Devereux, MarBorg and Santa Cruz Market.