Important Update Regarding Delinquent Utility Accounts

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 6, 2023

Beginning July 2023, the City will resume assessing late fees for past due water, sewer, and trash bills. To avoid paying late fees or service disconnection, make sure that all of your utility bills are up-to-date by September 2023.

You have options to avoid paying late fees or dealing with a service disconnection:

Set up a payment plan with the Utility Billing Office.

If you are eligible, apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

Our customer-focused Utility Billing team is here to help, so don’t hesitate to get in touch with us if you need assistance.



At the May 9th City Council meeting, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) was approved. LIHWAP helps low-income customers pay past due and current water/sewer bills and avoid service disconnections. It is unknown how many customers will qualify for LIHWAP to pay past due and current water/wastewater bills, however a rough estimate is around 500 customers will qualify. The program is available and customers are actively applying.

For utility billing of water, wastewater, and trash customers, the City paused late fees and disconnects during the COVID-19 pandemic. Past due balances and the number of past due customers grew to historically high amounts since March 2020. The state Executive Order restricting water disconnections expired in January 2022. Public utilities have been reinstating water disconnections to reduce outstanding balances. The City is resuming utility bill late fees in July 2023 and water disconnections in September 2023.

To apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), dial 2-1-1 or call 800-400-1572 or download the “Water Assistance Application” athttps://www.communifysb.org/enrollment-application.

To set up a payment plan, contact the Utility Billing Office at UtilityBilling@SantaBarbaraCA.gov, or call (805) 564-5345.

