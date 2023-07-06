SDRI Announces Appointment of Dr. Kenneth Waxman as New Board President

Santa Barbara, CA (July 6, 2023) – Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI), a global organization dedicated to advancing diabetes research and improving the lives of individuals affected by diabetes, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth Waxman, MD as the new President of the Board of Trustees. The appointment comes as part of the nonprofit’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its leadership and strengthening its impact in the field of diabetes research.

Dr. Waxman brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this pivotal role. With a distinguished career in healthcare and a deep understanding of diabetes and its related challenges, Dr. Waxman is poised to lead SDRI into its next phase of growth and innovation.

As a renowned surgeon, Dr. Waxman served as a professor of surgery at UC Irvine, and for over 15 years he served as the program director of surgery at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Dr. Waxman went on in 2010 to establish Future Doctors of South Sudan, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the medical school and postgraduate medical education for South Sudanese medical students. Dr. Waxman has authored multiple publications, including over 150 original peer-reviewed research articles and numerous chapters in medical texts. He also published a book, Ajak’s Song, about his work in South Sudan.

Dr. Waxman’s network within the medical and research communities will be instrumental in forging collaborations and partnerships to drive groundbreaking advancements in diabetes research.

“I am honored to join SDRI as the new President of the Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Waxman. “Diabetes is a complex and urgent public health issue that affects millions of lives worldwide. I am committed to working with the dedicated team at SDRI, our partners, and the broader diabetes community to accelerate research, improve education and treatment strategies, and clinical care for people impacted by diabetes.”

Dr. Waxman succeeds Dr. Alex DePaoli, who has served SDRI with distinction, dedication, and unwavering commitment for 6 years as Board President. During Dr. DePaoli’s tenure, SDRI achieved significant milestones in diabetes research, education, and clinical care, establishing SDRI as a global leader in diabetes research. Dr. DePaoli will continue to serve on the Board of Trustees and as a member of the Board Executive Committee.

“I would like to express my deep appreciation for the exceptional contributions of our past Board President, Dr. DePaoli, whose unwavering dedication to advancing research and innovation has been instrumental in driving progress in the field of diabetes,” said Dr. Samuel Klein, SDRI’s Chief Scientific Officer. “It is with immense gratitude that we welcome our incoming Board President, Dr. Waxman, whose exceptional expertise and passion for scientific advancement hold great promise for our organization and the entire diabetes community.”

With the appointment of Dr. Waxman, SDRI is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter in its mission to improve the lives for people living with all forms of diabetes. SDRI remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering innovation and groundbreaking research for individuals impacted by diabetes.

About Sansum Diabetes Research Institute:

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) has been on the cutting edge of diabetes research, education, and clinical care since our founding in 1944 by Dr. William Sansum, the first U.S. physician to manufacture and administer insulin in the treatment of diabetes. With an established world class reputation for innovation in the field of type 1 diabetes, including the Artificial Pancreas system and diabetes in pregnancy, SDRI is broadening its area of expertise to address a range of issues in type 2 diabetes in an effort to address this growing epidemic. Learn more at www.sansum.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katie Haq

Director of Marketing

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

(805) 682-7640 ext. 235

khaq@sansum.org

www.sansum.org