Ernie, Bernie and Meringue  

Ernie

Mr. Ernie | Credit: Courtesy

This adorable dog, exudes sweetness! He exemplifies loyalty, often found lying patiently at your feet. He’s an easygoing eater and doesn’t fuss about food. Ernie enjoys his walks, even the short ones around the block. At 11 years old, this Lhasa Apso mix remains youthful at heart. Unfortunately, his owner has passed away, and he has nowhere to go!

Despite losing his sight and hearing, Ernie maintains a positive outlook and gets along well with other dogs. He embraces life with happiness and acceptance. Ernie is truly a sweetheart, and being adopted by a loving person would fill his heart with joy.

Bernadette

Miss Bernadette | Credit: Courtesy

Bernie is a beautiful white and fawn colored Chihuahua mix, with soulful amber eyes. At just 13 pounds, she is small enough to take everywhere. This 2 year old beauty was almost feral when she came to the rescue. Although she is still shy when meeting new people, if introduced slowly she is a real gem. She also gets along with other dogs as long as she meets them one on one. Due to the trauma she endured during her time as a street dog, meeting many dogs at once scares her. She is the most loving little girl you will ever meet. She sounds like a dove when she talks, looks like a little goat when she runs and fly’s like a dear when she jumps. She just needs someone who will show her patience and love. She has been in rescue for almost a year, she’s ready to find her fur-ever family.

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118

Meringue

Meringue is a three-year-old flame point Siamese female cat. Meringue came to us from a local inn after she refused to pay for her suite. She is full of energy and is looking to check into an active home to keep her busy.

All of our cats at ASAP are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also emai info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.