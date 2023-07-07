Multi-Purpose Road at Lake Los Carneros and Stow House Repaved

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, July 7, 2023 – Visitors to one of Goleta’s favorite locations will see a maintenance improvement to the multi-purpose road at their next visit to Lake Los Carneros and Stow House. The well-traveled access road leading from N. La Patera Lane continuing alongside the scenic Lake Los Carneros and ending behind the historic Stow House has been repaved. The pavement maintenance project started on June 26th and wrapped up yesterday, July 6th, 2023. In all, 3600 linear feet of pavement was rehabilitated to support access for ongoing maintenance of the Lake Los Carneros Open Space.

Los Carneros repaved road. | Credit: Courtesy

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “This is a popular path used by naturalists, families, seniors, bicyclists, parents with their strollers and people from all walks of life who come to this scenic spot for its beauty and serenity. Whether they are frequent visitors of Lake Los Carneros and the Stow House or experiencing these special locations for the first time, we are so glad they are now able to enjoy a smooth, freshly paved road.”

If you would like to walk along the road, you can access the road at either entrance points off N. La Patera Lane or at the Stow House entrance on N. Los Carneros Road, or you can join us at our annual Dam Dinner at Lake Los Carneros on Saturday, August 19th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.