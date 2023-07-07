BREAKING: Sanford & Benedict Vineyard Co-Founder Michael Benedict Has Died
REGISTRATION OPEN FOR FALL 2023 LEAGUES

By United States Youth Volleyball League
Fri Jul 07, 2023 | 12:29pm

TORRANCE, Calif., – The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) is pleased to announce that registration is open for our 2023 Fall Leagues. These signature programs provide a fun, safe, and supervised environment for boys and girls to learn the ‘FUNdamentals’ of volleyball alongside the life skills of motivation, persistence, and teamwork.

Our eight-week fall league programs provide instruction to boys and girls ages 7 to 15 with curricula that engagingly teaches volleyball skills in a positive environment. The league sessions are twice per week beginning the second week of September and ending the first week of November. Practices and games operate in a non-competitive format and offer participants the development of coordination, confidence, self-esteem, and sportsmanship.

  • Goleta Fall 2023: September 13 – November 4, 2023.  Wednesdays 5:30- 6:30pm & Saturdays 10:00- 11:00am at Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. CA 93117.

Teams fill quickly, so register early to reserve a spot for your child. Registering early also allows participants to save with our pricing available until August 1. The registration fee includes a uniform t-shirt and participation medal for each.  Visit our online registration page www.usyvl.org to locate a program in your area.For general information on registration, locations, or schedules call us at 888-988-7985 or write to info@usyvl.org.  For specifics on the Goleta program or to volunteer, contact Jennifer@usyvl.org.

Fri Jul 07, 2023 | 23:19pm
