REGISTRATION OPEN FOR FALL 2023 LEAGUES

TORRANCE, Calif., – The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) is pleased to announce that registration is open for our 2023 Fall Leagues. These signature programs provide a fun, safe, and supervised environment for boys and girls to learn the ‘FUNdamentals’ of volleyball alongside the life skills of motivation, persistence, and teamwork.

Our eight-week fall league programs provide instruction to boys and girls ages 7 to 15 with curricula that engagingly teaches volleyball skills in a positive environment. The league sessions are twice per week beginning the second week of September and ending the first week of November. Practices and games operate in a non-competitive format and offer participants the development of coordination, confidence, self-esteem, and sportsmanship.

Goleta Fall 2023: September 13 – November 4, 2023. Wednesdays 5:30- 6:30pm & Saturdays 10:00- 11:00am at Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. CA 93117.

Teams fill quickly, so register early to reserve a spot for your child. Registering early also allows participants to save with our pricing available until August 1. The registration fee includes a uniform t-shirt and participation medal for each. Visit our online registration page www.usyvl.org to locate a program in your area.For general information on registration, locations, or schedules call us at 888-988-7985 or write to info@usyvl.org. For specifics on the Goleta program or to volunteer, contact Jennifer@usyvl.org.