Santa Barbara Airport Terminal Improvement Project Open House July 18

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 12, 2023

The community is invited to join Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) for an informational open house regarding the proposed Terminal Improvement Project. As recommended in the 2017 Airport Master Plan, the objective of the Terminal Improvement Project is to maintain comfortable, safe, and convenient levels of service in the terminal, as well as accommodate forecasted increased passenger demand.

The proposed Terminal Improvement Project consists of 33,000 square feet of new space, with the largest portion located on the south end of the existing building. Significant improvements include two additional gates, additional and improved gate seating areas, expanded concession space, as well as enhancements to the existing ticketing counter, baggage claim, and security screening areas.

This meeting is an opportunity for the public to discuss the improvements and provide input. Airport staff and members of the consultant team will be available to take comments, answer questions, and discuss points of interest. The SBA team looks forward to meeting with the community and hearing your ideas.

To view the Terminal Improvement Project documents and to sign up for future notifications on the topic, please visit FlySBA.com/TIP.

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time: Visit anytime between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Direct Relief Conference Room, 6100 Wallace Becknell Rd

For more information please visit FlySBA.com, or visit us on Facebook or Twitter.

ABOUT SANTA BARBARA AIRPORT

Santa Barbara Airport served over 1.2 million passengers in 2022 and is leading California Airports in post pandemic commercial service recovery. American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines serve the airport with 20 daily departures to 10 non-stop destinations – Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Seattle. SBA is a self-sustaining enterprise operated by the City of Santa Barbara.



Contact for Terminal Improvement Project and Open House Event: Jessica Metzger

Phone: (805) 692-6032

Email: JMetzger@SantaBarbaraCA.gov

SBA PIO Contact: Angi Daus

Phone: (805) 692-6024

Email: ADaus@SantaBarbaraCA.gov