Making Moves in Marketing

While our Marketing and Promotions Manager Emily Lee is out on maternity leave, there were questions as to who would cover this section of the paper in her absence. Allow me to introduce

myself: Richelle Boyd, Marketing and Promotions Administrator, and acting “Emily” while she is bonding with her adorable baby.

A Quick Life Tour: I hail from Cherry Valley, California — a small town that no longer hosts the slew of cherry-picking businesses that gave it the name. I was an imaginative kid who liked playing outside and conjuring stories, and I was an average-preforming student. I went to the nearby Crafton Hills Community College (shout-out, Roadrunners) where I somehow secured three associate degrees before I transferred to UC Santa Barbara two years ago. I received my degrees in English and Journalism just this June!

The Independent Stop: Journalism had only started for me at UCSB, but once I was in it, I was obsessed. What better outlet to make stories for? I secured an internship here at the Independent and started writing for the paper — something I still do given the chance. I loved the vibe of the Indy and wanted to stay; I was lucky that the feeling was mutual (and that I happen to have marketing and promotions experience to boot).

What’s Up Next: I’m working on Indy Hops — my first real event sans Emily — which now

feels like my baby, and I am badgering everyone I know to participate (yes, that now includes

you!). As for writing, I just finished a piece on short-term rentals and housing in Santa Barbara;

be on the lookout for it!