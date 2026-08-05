This past week our Art Director, Xavier Pereyra, reached his milestone 30th birthday on July 30, and celebrated his “golden birthday.” Amidst working on our big issues like Fiesta and new projects like our INDY40 Fest, he was able to squeeze in some fun birthday celebrations for himself.

You just had your golden birthday (turning 30 on the 30th); what did you do to celebrate?

I’m now on the third floor of life! I spent it with my family; we had a nice dinner and watched the new Spider-Man movie afterward. The celebrations continued this past Saturday with a Los Angeles Dodgers game with some of my closest friends.

Do you have any plans to celebrate more?

I’m super fortunate to go and review Outside Lands on behalf of the Indy! This will be my third year doing so. I’m most excited for Turnstile! They just won the Grammy for Best Rock Album, and they look awesome live from what I have heard.

What did you write for this year’s Fiesta issue? What’s a staple recipe for you?

It’s a traditional enchilada recipe that I hope some readers try at home! Hopefully, it becomes a new favorite for anyone who tries it. To be honest, not a lot of cooking goes down at my house, but I can air fry the hell outta salmon and put together a side salad.

With Fiesta being one of our larger issues, what was your approach to this year’s design? Are there any elements we should keep our eye out for in print?

I found an art nouveau–styled flamenco poster that really caught my attention. Elements like organic, flowing lines, asymmetrical “whiplash” curves, and inspired by flowers are throughout the layout. We decided to pair stories within the Fiesta Listings, so make sure to read up on those, along with the events that are going down!

Besides Outside Lands, are there any other music festivals coming up or bands coming to town in the future that you want to see this year?

I’m going to 311 at the S.B. Bowl on the 16th, so keep your eyes peeled for a review! I’d love to see Jungle at the Bowl too, so if anyone has resale tickets, let me know!