New Apartments Proposed in Goleta

A small, vacant lot at the Calle Real and Los Carneros roundabout in Goleta may soon hold 14 one-bedroom units in a project submitted under a Builder’s Remedy application from RRM Design Group. The mixed-use proposal for 6941 Calle Real sits at the southeast corner of the intersection and will also hold 585 square feet of commercial space. RRM’s project uses the provisions of the Housing Accountability Act and Senate Bill 330 to increase the density at the half-acre lot and to go through the city process with no more than five public hearings, a press release from the city stated.

The project achieved its extra housing — amounting to 26.4 units per acre instead of the maximum 20 per acre normally allowed in Goleta — by meeting a 20 percent low-income standard. The deed-restricted inclusionary units are not counted in the density number. For the fraction remaining — the lot is 0.53 acres — the developer is to pay an in lieu fee to meet the inclusionary standard.

Sited across the roundabout from the Islamic Society, whose building is 35 feet tall, and up the street from the offices of the Santa Barbara CHP, the project will also have 20 parking spaces and a total of 16 bicycle spaces. The parking lot is to meet the city’s “parking lot heat island” standards, which require either shade from trees or a light material on the ground.

Once part of an orchard in the 1960s, the new housing site lies 750 feet north of Highway 101. City staff stated air filtration equipment would not be required for the units. HEPA filters were added to housing projects to the south of the highway, such as Cortona and Villages at Los Carneros, but staff said this new development is further from the highway.

At 37 feet two inches, the height of the building will come under review, as it is two feet over the maximum 35 feet for a lot zoned Office Institutional in Goleta. The project will come before the city Planning Commission for a major conditional-use permit to change the zoning to mixed-use and multiple units. The project gets its first vetting from city officials at a Design Review Committee meeting on July 26.

The set of laws known as the Builder’s Remedy enables developers to circumvent some city and county rules, if the jurisdiction has not had its Housing Element certified by the state. According to data at the California Housing and Community Development department, no jurisdictions in Santa Barbara County are yet in compliance.