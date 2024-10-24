PETA’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ Rolls into Santa Barbara

To gobble or not to gobble?

An anti-animal-cruelty campaign headed by PETA made a stop at Bristol Farms in Santa Barbara on October 21, parking a truck adorned with hyper-realistic turkey photos and blaring recorded turkey noises in front of the store. The “Hell on Wheels” campaign is hoping to ruffle some Thanksgiving feathers and make turkey-eaters think twice about what they’re putting on their plates.

“We want people to stop and think about the suffering of 46 million turkeys that are killed for Thanksgiving every single year,” said Amber Canavan, PETA’s Vegan Campaign Project Manager. “Nothing humane ever happens in a slaughterhouse in order to consume animals.”

The turkey truck is urging people to celebrate a more ethical “Thanksvegan” this year by turning to alternative Thanksgiving options, like tofurkey, plant-based hams, and vegan gravy.

The Santa Barbara stop was the turkey truck’s “soft launch,” said Canavan, with stops across the country to follow. Next in the pecking order is a stop in Portland, Oregon, on October 25.

You can find PETA’s Thanksvegan guide here.