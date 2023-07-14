Something stinks about the entire City of Santa Barbara process in closing State Street. Where it is now closed to vehicles is part of El Pueblo Viejo Landmark District. And State Street has been open to vehicle traffic since cars first arrived here.

“El Pueblo Viejo Landmark District is one of the most important areas to Santa Barbara, it is the home of our commercial corridor and its Spanish Colonial Revival style is key to the identity and beauty of Santa Barbara. It is home to some of Santa Barbara’s most important historic resources including large and grand buildings like the County Courthouse, the elegant 1920s storefronts along State Street, early 19th century adobes, and even small residential Victorian era homes from the late 1800s.” https://santabarbaraca.gov/government/priorities-policies/historic-preservation/historic-districts/el-pueblo-viejo-landmark

How can the city close State Street to vehicle traffic without going through the Historic Landmarks Committee process required by City Charter section 817?