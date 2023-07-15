Carpinteria City Council Stands Up for Gun Safety

In response to requests made by the city’s Moms Demand Action chapter pushing for stricter gun-safety policies, Carpinteria City Council unanimously voted Monday to draft a secure gun ordinance, start a public information campaign on gun safety, and host a citywide gun buyback event.

Several representatives from Moms Demand Action spoke up during public comment at the Carpinteria City Council meeting on May 8 advocating for a secure gun storage ordinance. The City Council then directed staff to put the item on the agenda in a future meeting and met with Moms Demand Action representatives on July 14 to discuss the issue further.

On Monday, the City Council voted to move forward with the three recommendations, which include an ordinance that will require all city residents to “store their firearms in residences, with specified exemptions, using Department of Justice–approved lock boxes or trigger locks.”

So far, 63 cities in California have passed similar secure gun storage ordinances and public education campaigns. In Santa Barbara County, Goleta is the only other city with a similar ordinance, which was passed in September 2022.

The public information campaign will be run in partnership with Moms Demand Action and focus on “effectively communicating a clear and concise message to community members and gun owners regarding the significance of secure gun storage.”

This could include collaborations with other organizations and programs, such as the Community Services Support Grant recipient HopeNet and the county Sheriff’s Office, which provides gun locks free of charge to the community.

The gun buyback event would also fill the void left by the Coalition Against Gun Violence, which has disbanded and no longer provides support for these events.

All five councilmembers supported the three recommendations, and the council agreed to include the three items in the city’s 2024 work plan.