Loki, Olwen and Oscar

Loki

Loki is one of about 28 guinea pigs currently at BUNS! This tri-colored male guinea-pig has the extravagant swirly coat of an abyssinian and knows that he is quite handsome. He is also a happy-go-lucky fellow who loves attention, lap-lounging and munching on fresh hay, fresh greens and occasional treats. Life with Loki will absolutely include smiles at his cuteness, laughs at his personality, and warm fuzzies as he bonds with you and returns your love.

Olwen

This handsome boy rabbit’s name is Welsh for “white foot print.” Olwen is the longest term resident at BUNS but for no obvious reason. He has been at the shelter for over 2 years! He is a sweet-tempered, easy-going little fellow with excellent litter habits, making him a perfect house-rabbit! He has been waiting so patiently, wouldn’t you like to surprise Olwen by sweeping him away from shelter life and giving him a loving family and a safe home that is all his own?

All BUNS rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. Come meet them and also our grand selection of guinea pigs at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Oscar

Oscar is a three-year-old Border Collie/ Great Pyrenees mix. He is super friendly and outgoing. He loves making friends and playing fetch!

Come meet Oscar at the Santa Barbara Humane Society at the Santa Barbara location. They are open for walk-in adoptions from 12-4:30 PM everyday except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.