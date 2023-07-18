Help Beautify Goleta THIS Saturday, July 22

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

GOLETA, CA, July 18, 2023 – The next Beautify Goleta is almost here, and organizers are looking for volunteers who want to help keep Goleta clean and beautiful. Get your Saturday morning started right and join us from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Winchester II Open Space (Calle Real and Jenna Drive). Clean-up volunteers will focus on Calle Real and the surrounding Winchester Canyon and Brandon neighborhoods. Please see the attached map for the event meetup location in the northwest corner of the park. The City asks volunteers to please park along Calle Real since neighborhood streets have limited parking. Also consider carpooling, walking, biking, or taking the bus!

The Beautify Goleta theme for our July event is the program’s slogan “Put A Smile on Your Place.” Making this event even more special, Beautify Goleta Founder and former Councilmember Roger Aceves is hosting our Winchester II Open Space Spotlight location. Sign up here to join! We encourage volunteers to wear/bring the following: comfortable shoes, hat, sunscreen, and water.



All volunteers who participate will receive a Beautify Goleta volunteer t-shirt (now featuring kid sizes!). Additionally, all volunteers will be entered into a prize giveaway for waste reduction themed items including:



· Stainless steel bento boxes for lunch

· Bees wax produce wraps

· Reusable produce bags

· Reusable napkins

· Reusable silicone snack bags



We hope you’ll enjoy these plastic-free alternatives to show our appreciation for helping keep Goleta clean and beautiful!

There will also be a FREE bulky item drop off from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Drive) open to all Goleta residents. Bring by items you no longer want. Acceptable items include but are not limited to: mattresses and box springs; wood and metal furniture; plastic tables, desks, and chairs; and wood pallets and tires. Electronics, hazardous waste, and medications will not be accepted.

The July event is part of Parks & Recreation Month, a full-month to enjoy the outdoors. If you haven’t checked out our fun-filled calendar of outdoor activities for July, highlighting an activity or event (including Beautify Goleta) for each day of the month, we encourage you to do so now! Download the calendar in English or Spanish.

Also mark your calendar for a Coastal Cleanup Day Beautify Goleta event on September 23. Stay tuned for more information.

Thank you to MarBorg Industries, Big Green Cleaning, and Solid Waste Solutions for their continued support, our new and returning Captains, and to everyone who has helped #BeautifyGoleta.

We hope to see you on Saturday. Learn more about the program and sign up to participate at www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.