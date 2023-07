More Like This

Shorter-term, how about California’s own Speaker Kevin McCarthy bulldogging his nasty bag of right-wingers into raising the National Minimum wage to north of $20/hour?

One long-term fix is the recent approval of over-the-counter birth control pills (hint, hint).

Nick Welsh’s Angry Poodle take on the history of America’s affordable housing tragedy resonates indeed.

