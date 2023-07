More Like This

Mayor Rowse’s opinion did not offer a cogent solution to downtown Santa Barbara’s promenade. The current state of State Street is much better than an approved future full of cars, exhaust, and honking. Cheers to another three years of “kick the can.”

