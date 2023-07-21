Marley, Gordon and Skylar

Marley

Marley | Credit: Courtesy



Marley is a chaotic ball of energy that knows when it is time to climb in your lap for a cuddle session. This potty trained girl loves to zoom, and also nest in a good comfy pile of blankets! She has radar ears, and will certainly alert you if she hears something. She will destroy stuffy toys and pillows, but will not destroy “Kong” or other rubber toys. She self entertains, and hangs out enjoying her surroundings in the sun during the day. She is not a dog’s dog though, and should NOT be paired with cats. She’d be great with all kids (current foster has 3), but likely would knock down any that are petite/small with her great big zoomies.

Marley is approximately 4 years old, spayed, Up-to-Date on her shots, healthy, and available for adoption. She gets compliments all the time when out on walks due to how pretty she is! An experienced dog owner will love her!

To schedule a Meet and Greet with Marley, please contact Kennels 2 Couches at (805) 450-1010 or info@kennels2couches.org. Kennels2Couches is a local to Santa Barbara 501c3 Non-Profit specializing in taking large breed dogs from High Kill shelters to give them a chance at life. To see about other adoptable dogs, or to become one of our MUCH needed loving fosters and continue the mission, please contact Kennels2Couches at (805) 450-1010, or info@kennels2couches.org.

Skylar

Skylar | Credit: Courtesy

Skylar is a two-year-old Australian Shepherd who knows exactly how to beat the heat on this scorching hot day! Skylar has got it all figured out. With his captivating azure eyes and his soft, fluffy coat, he’s a total heart-stealer! But that’s not all; this energetic pup is a true water enthusiast, and he’s making an absolute splash in his very own pool. Picture this: Skylar, with his tail wagging excitedly, gracefully diving into the refreshing water, his ears flopping around joyfully. He’s chasing his favorite toy, a vibrant, squeaky rubber duck, while creating adorable ripples with each splash. Skylar is an all-around amazing companion. Now, here’s the thing: he’s not the biggest fan of cats or livestock. They just don’t mesh well with my herding instincts, you know? So, a home without those furry friends would be ideal for him. If you’re searching for a loyal and playful partner to share your summer adventures with, look no further than Skylar. With his enchanting personality and zest for life, he’s sure to bring endless smiles, wagging tails, and unforgettable memories.

Gordon

Gordon | Credit: Courtesy

Gordon is a sweet, friendly senior looking for his forever home. He’s about 12 years old and 50 lbs. Gordon is looking for the right person or family to come to adopt him and be his best friend for the rest of his life. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Gordon and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.