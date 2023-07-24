S.B. Maritime Museum Presents “Sinkable: The Mysterious World of Shipwrecks and the Titanic” with Daniel Stone

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

As part of its monthly lecture series, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to present “Sinkable: The Mysterious World of Shipwrecks and the Titanic” with Daniel Stone on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. In his presentation, Stone will draw on his book, SINKABLE: Obsession, the Deep Sea, and the Shipwreck of the Titanic, as he dives into the incredible culture of shipwrecks in human history and in our own waters. Timelier than ever, Stone utilizes the Titanic as a lens to explore the topic of shipwrecks, including the fascinating science and aftermath.

Since the beginning of 2022 alone, several major shipwrecks have been found. From Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance to the Atlanta, which was found in Lake Superior, and to an ancient wreck found off the coast of Greece and the discovery of a marble head of Hercules from 2,000 years ago, each discovery brings new attention and fascination with the deep sea and its treasures. Driven by his own curiosity about shipwrecks, Stone spent years interviewing marine biologists and astrophysicists, wreck experts, historians, and many more. From the Titanic to the USS Maine, Stone’s book, and presentation, takes readers on a deep dive into the depths of the world’s oceans and the people who devote their lives to tracking lost ships and lost treasure.

“So many of us grew up living with the ghost of the Titanic without realizing that she was still alive, only in another form,” said Rachel Lance, author of In the Waves: My Quest to Solve the Mystery of a Civil War Submarine. “Daniel Stone pushes back the murky waters of the ocean to reveal the secret second phase of a ship’s life, the one that occurs after it has disappeared from the view of all humanity, except for intrepid explorers and daring optimists. The story is beautifully written, captivating from the first line, and an engrossing reminder of the inextricable link between those of us living above the ocean, and the things lurking below it. Including the shipwrecks.”

The cost is free for SBMM’s Navigator Circle Members, $10 for all other members, and $20 for members of the public. There will also be a pre-lecture reception for members only from 6:15-6:45 p.m. Register at https://sbmm.org/santa-barbara-event/sinkable-the-mysterious-world-of-shipwrecks-and-the-titanic-with-daniel-stone/ and learn how to become a member at https://sbmm.org/santa-barbara-maritime-museum-membership/.

The lecture series is sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe. The lecture reception is additionally sponsored by Hank and Mari Mitchel and Tim and Louise Casey.

About Our Speaker – Daniel Stone

Daniel Stone | Credit: Courtesy

A native of Los Angeles, Daniel Stone is a national bestselling writer on adventure, history, and science. He is a former senior editor for National Geographic and a former White House correspondent for Newsweek. His first book, The Food Explorer, was a national bestseller and selected as the American Horticultural Society’s book of the year. The Food Explorer is currently in development for a TV series. His book Sinkable, released in 2022, is about shipwrecks, the deep sea, and the strange underworld of shipwreck obsession.

Stone is also a professor of environmental science and policy at Johns Hopkins University, where he teaches environmental communication, history, and storytelling. He is an occasional contributor to The Washington Post, Time Magazine, and Vice, and has presented at the National Academy of Sciences. A lover of science and the outdoors, he currently lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and two sons, one of whom is a dog.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), which is located in the Waterfront Center Building (formerly the Naval Reserve Building), opened its doors to the public in July 2000, with the unique mission to interpret the rich and diverse maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel. SBMM is an interactive museum – a place where the public can experience maritime culture without leaving the harbor.

Founded by a group of fisherman, divers, and sailors, SBMM provides hands-on learning opportunities for all ages, delving into Santa Barbara’s robust maritime history while highlighting the important role the Santa Barbara Channel plays in our culture and community.

From the engaging exhibitions, visitors leave with a love for and better understanding of the Santa Barbara Channel – its abundant marine life, the multiple recreational activities it provides, and the people making a living on its waters. Learn more at sbmm.org.

