Lakers Guard Gabe Vincent Returns to the Thunderdome

The spotlight on Gabe Vincent has never been brighter coming off a trip to the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat and his recent free agent signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

That didn’t stop the former UCSB Basketball star from making his annual trip back to the Thunderdome where he imparted knowledge to the current players and shared his outlook on this upcoming season with the Lakers.

“It’s hard to talk about basketball without talking about the Lakers,” Vincent said. “It’s such a storied franchise. I am humbled and honored to be a part of the organization and I look forward to doing my best to help us bring home a title.”

Vincent has embraced his role as an ambassador of sorts for UCSB basketball given his recent success in the NBA and his growing profile now that he is right down the road with the Lakers. His current success is not a surprise to those who know him best.

“Nothing I did surprised me or shocked me or shocked the people in my corner that see me work everyday,” said Vincent of his integral contributions to the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals. “But I understand how it shocked the world. I’m grateful that we were able to get some wins and have a great run. Unfortunately we fell short of the ultimate goal.”

Since leaving UCSB Vincent has played in the Olympics for the Nigerian national team and the NBA Finals.

“We have some accomplishments that we’ve added to the resume. A lot of those were things that I knew I was capable of and just had to have the opportunity to accomplish,” Vincent said. “I’ve been blessed with the opportunities I’ve been given and I’m just trying to take advantage of each and every one.”

Vincent proved in his postseason run with the Heat that he can raise his level of play to meet the most intense moments the NBA has to offer. Now with the Lakers the goal hasn’t changed as he looks to take the final step on the journey to an NBA Championship.

“To get a championship, that’s the goal every single year whether it was with the Heat or now that I’m with the Lakers,” Vincent said. “We have a great lineup. It’s a great roster with a bunch of talent, Height, size, athleticism, guys that can play make, guys that can shoot and I think I’m versatile in those regards and can do a little bit of everything.”

The UCSB men’s basketball team is back at work ahead of an overseas trip to Canada and Gabe Vincent stopped by to encourage the current group as they build on last season’s Big West Championship and NCAA Tournament berth.

Ajay Mitchell and Cole Anderson go through drills at a recent practice.

“I start with Gabe Vincent, it’s amazing to have him here. To have someone for our players to look up to. They all want to be him. They all want to aspire to be that guy,” said UCSB men’s basketball head coach Joe Pasternak. ”He gives all of our players and our recruits the hope that we can go to UC Santa Barbara and be a NBA player.”

The Gauchos have a lot of new pieces and only three returning players, who have played significant minutes in UCSB’s system. This prompted the first overseas trip in six years to Vancouver where the Gauchos will play the University of British Columbia among other team’s.

More importantly UCSB gets ten full practices, which is crucial for player development.

“We get ten days of real practices, not just one hour quick practices, to really teach what we do and get them some added experience quickly before the season starts,” said Pasternack of the trip to Vancouver. “I think for bonding and everybody getting to know each other it’s going to be a great experience.”