Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division To Host Skateboard Competition

By Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division
Sun Jul 30, 2023 | 7:37am

LOMPOC, CA, July 28, 2023 – The community is invited to gear up for Lompoc Parks and  Recreation’s Annual Skateboard Competition at the Lompoc Skate Park on Saturday, Aug. 19. 

This event is open to all skaters ages 7 and older, and is co-sponsored by Surf Connection.  Lompoc Foursquare Church will provide refreshments.  

The Lompoc Skate Park is located at 305 W. College Ave. Prizes will be awarded in each  category and age group. Participants must comply with the rules and regulations of the skate  park, and wear appropriate safety equipment. Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and the contest begins  at 11 a.m. The cost is $5 per event. 

Participants are invited to register at the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division, 125 W. Walnut  Ave. Pre-registration is encouraged, but on-site registration will be accepted. Registration forms  can also be found online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. Community members seeking  additional information on the skateboard competition are invited to call Lompoc Parks and  Recreation at: (805) 875-8100. 

The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division 

The City of Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as  the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Parks  and Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior,  interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development,  implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Parks and  Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division  also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc  Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at  www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.

