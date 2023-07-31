Bucket Brigade Academy Youth Leadership Training

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

Santa Barbara, CA: On Friday August 4th, the Bucket Brigade Academy (BBA) will complete its Summer 2023 youth leadership training with our first-ever youth Wilderness First Responder course. This course culminates in a high-pressure night rescue simulation, where thirteen high school students will work to treat, stabilize and evacuate multiple injured parties in difficult terrain to test their proficiency in emergency first-aid, decision-making, and team communication skills in a crisis.

Before beginning Wilderness First Responder, BBA Cadets undergo 70 hours of comprehensive Level 1 and 2 training, focusing on individual and group leadership skills, CPR, Basic First Aid, Wilderness First Aid, psychological first aid and volunteer deployment skills. The Bucket Brigade Academy is dedicated to building competence, confidence and community connection in young leaders in preparation for life in a changed climate.

Empowering Youth Through Advanced Training

The Bucket Brigade Academy (BBA) plays a vital role in preparing high school student leaders for a challenging future. Through advanced spontaneous volunteer deployments and leadership development, BBA empowers young individuals to actively organize and mobilize communities before, during and after natural disasters and community crises.

BBA’s Community Self-Rescue System (CSR), refined through experiences during the Thomas Fire and Debris Flow, the global pandemic, the Alisal Fire, and the 2023 winter flooding, forms the backbone of the training approach. Emphasizing life-safety, relationship building, and community organizing, the Academy aims to create a more prepared, connected and resilient Santa Barbara County.

Supporting the Bucket Brigade Academy

Individuals and corporations interested in supporting the Bucket Brigade Academy and its mission are encouraged to explore sponsorship opportunities. Together, we can equip tomorrow’s leaders with the skills, relationship and experience needed to face a changing world.

To learn more about the Bucket Brigade Academy and how to get involved, visit https://academy.sbbucketbrigade.org.

About Bucket Brigade Academy

“In the aftermath of major earthquakes and natural disasters, local capacity for rapid, cooperative, humanitarian action can be the difference between helplessness and hope. Bucket Brigade Academy is the place where young leaders learn to build resilience capacity from the grassroots up.”

– John Abraham Powell

CEO Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade