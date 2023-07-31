Cottage Health Nationally Recognized for Its Commitment to High-Quality Stroke Care

More Like This

SANTA BARBARA – Cottage Health has received two American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines® achievement awards for demonstrating a commitment to research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.