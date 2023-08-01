Santa Barbara’s Rep. Carbajal on Latest Trump Indictment: They Got the ‘Ringleader’

Congressmember Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara wasted little time issuing a statement of support for the four-count indictment just issued by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., against former President Donald Trump for his role in a conspiracy to overturn the results of the November 2020 election — which he lost — so he could retain power. In the past two and a half years, Carbajal noted, more than a 1,000 people have been charged for their role in the January 6 attack on the capital, designed to block Senate ratification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

“Today, that list now includes the ringleader,” he stated, adding, “These charges — while hardly reason to celebrate — prove once again that in our nation, no one involved in such conspiracies is above the law.”

This marks the third indictment to be leveled against Trump for allegedly engaging in criminal activity in his two bids for the White House—the first successful, the second not. The impact of such indictments on Trump’s base seems to goad his supporters into more ardent enthusiasm for their candidate. Today, Trump remains lightyears ahead of any of his Republican rivals in the polls and is reportedly running neck and neck with President Joe Biden.