Short-Term Rental Enforcement Pilot Program Launches Today

By City of Santa Barbara
Tue Aug 01, 2023 | 1:33pm

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 1, 2023

The City launched its Short-Term Rental Enforcement Pilot Program, today, August 1, 2023. The 12-month pilot program was funded by the City Council on April 25, 2023, with the goal to increase enforcement of illegal short-term rentals and gain a better understanding of the type, seasonality, location, and number of short-term rentals operating in the City. The City Attorney’s Office will oversee the program.

If you have concerns about a location being used for short-term rentals, please file a complaint by phone through our Hotline at (805) 897-1934 or complete the online complaint form at our webpage at https://santabarbaraca.gov/government/departments/city-attorney

